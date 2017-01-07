'Safe haven' investment bitcoin retreats after cracking US$1,1000 and nearing all-time high

HONG KONG -- Bitcoin plunged Thursday only hours after investors, tipping the volatile digital currency to become a safe haven in an uncertain world economy, pushed it near all-time highs.

The unit broke the US$1,100 barrier Thursday morning on the Bitcoin Price Index (BPI), an average of major exchanges, continuing a dizzying rise that made it the best performing currency of 2016.

In a sign of its continuing volatility, however, the digital currency plummeted up to 20 percent in the afternoon, trading at US$950.50 on the BPI at 1510 GMT, a drop of more than US$180 on the day.

Bitcoin has fluctuated wildly since it was created in 2009 and lost three quarters of its value when it fell from its previous BPI high of US$1,165.89 in 2013.

And news of a major bitcoin theft by hackers in August sent its price plunging by more than 20 percent.

But analysts say its volatility will ease as volumes grow and point to a strengthening U.S. dollar and tightening currency and capital controls, as well as the rise of the digital economy, as major factors behind its appreciation.

In particular, the chaotic withdrawal of high value bills in India and restrictions on buying foreign currency in China as the yuan slides against the dollar have stoked demand, analysts say.

Exacerbating the rocketing demand is a tightening supply of fresh bitcoins.

The currency was always meant to be finite, and more than three quarters of the planned 21 million bitcoins have already been "mined."

Encrypted digital coins are created by supercomputers and then traded online or exchanged for goods and services.