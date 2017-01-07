European stocks drop before US jobs report

LONDON -- European stock markets fell Friday awaiting key U.S. jobs data, while dollar weakness saw China raise its exchange rate against the U.S. currency by a decade-high leap.

Around 1115 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent having hit multiple record highs this week as a weaker pound lifted shares of multi-nationals listed on the index.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 percent and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.5 percent compared with Thursday's closing levels.

"As we look ahead to this ... release (Friday) of the December data on the U.S. labor market, there has been some recent evidence to suggest that we could be in store for a disappointment in what is arguably the biggest economic release of them all," said David Cheetham, market analyst at XTB trading group.

Ahead of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, data Thursday from the ADP payrolls firm showed that private U.S. companies added 153,000 jobs in November, slightly below market expectations.

Analysts expect the Labor Department report to show the U.S. economy added 175,000 jobs in December and unemployment at 4.7 percent.

Thursday's jobs figures weighed on the dollar, while the currency may suffer further losses over coming days.

"Yesterday's sell off in the U.S. dollar may well herald the beginnings of a corrective move lower, particularly given the suddenness of the move against the Chinese yuan and Japanese yen," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

China on Friday hiked the yuan against the dollar in its biggest one-day increase since 2005.

The People's Bank of China, which has been battling to shore up the sagging yuan, fixed it at 6.8668 to the dollar, according to the country's foreign exchange market operator.

The 0.92 percent hike was the strongest daily increase since July 2005, and comes after the yuan recently flirted with the 7.0 to the dollar mark — a threshold not crossed in more than

8 years. China's currency has been under pressure from uncertainty over the health of the world's second largest economy, massive capital outflows and the sharp rise in the dollar following Donald Trump's election victory and anticipation of U.S. interest rate hikes.

Beijing allows the tightly controlled yuan to rise or fall only two percent on either side of the daily fix, to prevent volatility and maintain control over the currency.

China said last week it would almost double the number of foreign currencies it uses to determine the official value of the yuan, thereby diluting the role of the dollar as authorities seek to arrest the yuan's fall and project an image of stability in the unit.

Key Figures Around 1115 GMT

London — FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,190.65 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 11,559.17

Paris — CAC 40: DOWN 0.5 percent at 4,876.92

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,301.34

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 percent at 19,454.33 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 3,154.32 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 0.2 percent at 22,503.01 (close)

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,899.29 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0592 from US$1.0609

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2381 from US$1.2421

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 115.30 from 116.00

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 45 cents at US$54.21 per barrel

Oil — Brent North Sea: UP 50 cents at US$57.39