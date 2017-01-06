News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Friday

January, 6, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Largan Precision shares hit record high

CNA
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Shares in Largan Precision Co., the most expensive stock in Taiwan, passed the NT$4,000-mark during the mid-morning session on the local stock market Thursday, the third trading day of the new year, dealers said.

Following optimistic forecasts by foreign investment analysts, shares in Largan, a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple, gained nearly 6 percent to hit a record high of NT$4,005 (US$125.70) at 10:45 a.m.

Despite the first quarter being the low season for iPhone 7 sales, foreign institutional investors remain upbeat about Largan's performance over the quarter, with two foreign institutional investors on Wednesday announcing a price estimate for the company of NT$5,000 per share.

According to a report by a U.S. financial analyst, Largan is at full production capacity and has strong stock-up demand for iPhone 7 Plus in the first quarter.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search