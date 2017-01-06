|
Largan Precision shares hit record high
CNA
January 6, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
TAIPEI -- Shares in Largan Precision Co., the most expensive stock in Taiwan, passed the NT$4,000-mark during the mid-morning session on the local stock market Thursday, the third trading day of the new year, dealers said.
Following optimistic forecasts by foreign investment analysts, shares in Largan, a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple, gained nearly 6 percent to hit a record high of NT$4,005 (US$125.70) at 10:45 a.m.
Despite the first quarter being the low season for iPhone 7 sales, foreign institutional investors remain upbeat about Largan's performance over the quarter, with two foreign institutional investors on Wednesday announcing a price estimate for the company of NT$5,000 per share.
According to a report by a U.S. financial analyst, Largan is at full production capacity and has strong stock-up demand for iPhone 7 Plus in the first quarter.
|
