Europe stocks downbeat before Fed minutes

LONDON -- European stock markets mostly fell Wednesday as traders awaited clues from the Federal Reserve on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Around 1130 GMT, London's FTSE 100 was down a few points after the benchmark index hit record highs on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.4 percent and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent compared with Tuesday's closing values.

The dollar was lower against major rivals following a robust showing Tuesday.

"The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for only the second time in a decade in December and the only time in 2016 but warned that three more (rate hikes) could follow this year," noted Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

"While this exceeded market expectations at the time, investors have since been undeterred by more rate hikes which would suggest there's more faith in the recovery, aided most likely by the expectation of fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration."

Ahead of the publication of the minutes of the Fed's December meeting on Wednesday, investors digested a survey showing that eurozone business activity hit its highest rate since May 2011 in December.

Data monitoring company IHS Markit said its report suggested the 19-nation eurozone economy was set for solid growth but nothing could be guaranteed as "political uncertainty dominates" — an apparent reference to the election of Donald Trump and continuing turmoil over Brexit.

Official data meanwhile showed that eurozone inflation jumped to 1.1 percent in December, the highest level for more than three years, boosted by rising oil prices.

In the UK, British clothing retailer Next warned of a tougher trading year ahead as a weak pound caused by Brexit uncertainty pushes up raw material costs.

Shares in Next slid 11 percent on the news, dragging down stock values of clothing competitors Marks and Spencer and Associated British Foods, which owns also budget garment chain Primark. Both were down around 4.0 percent approaching midday in London.

"Next's downbeat trading statement is weighing heavily on retail stocks," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

"Investors are clearly wary ... with Brexit, inflation and a weak pound all a major concern."

Elsewhere Wednesday, Asian stock markets finished flat or mostly higher, with Tokyo leading the charge playing catch-up in its first day of trading after an extended new year break.

The Tokyo bourse finished 2016 at its highest year-end close for two decades, boosted by expectations of big government spending under Trump to further power the world's biggest economy.