Here are the money numbers you need to know

Some numbers matter more than others. How much you make is important, for example, but your financial health depends far more on how much you keep.

Knowing certain numbers can help you understand how well you're converting income into wealth, as well as the impact of your spending and tax situation on that process. The following calculations can help you make better decisions.

Your Wealth Ratio

A wealth ratio is a measure of how effectively you've converted your lifetime income into wealth.

Calculating the ratio is a key exercise in "Your Money or Your Life," a guidebook for the simple living and early retirement movements, first published in 1992. Authors Joe Dominguez and Vicki Robin suggested adding up the annual earnings over your entire life, as reported in Social Security statements or old tax returns. To that total, you can add in other money received that wasn't reported to Social Security, such as investment and interest income, inheritances, gifts and gambling winnings.

The next step is to calculate your net worth — what you own (the value of your assets) minus what you owe (your debts).

Your net worth divided by your lifetime income, expressed as a percentage, is your wealth ratio — or what you have to show for all the money flowing into your life. If you've earned US$500,000 and your net worth is US$125,000, your wealth ratio is 25 percent. If you've earned US$1 million and your net worth is US$2 million, your wealth ratio is 200 percent.

There's no pass/fail here. Younger people likely will have lower ratios than older people who've been saving and investing for decades. Knowing your number can motivate you to look for ways to save and invest more so that your ratio grows.

Your Overhead Ratio

How much of your after-tax income is eaten up by basic, must-have expenses? If you're having trouble making ends meet, calculating your overhead ratio can help explain why. It also can be handy to know when you're determining if you can afford new loan payments or how much to save in an emergency fund.

A must-have expense is one that can't be delayed or skipped without serious consequences. They include shelter costs, transportation, groceries, utilities, insurance, minimum loan payments and child care. In their book "All Your Worth," bankruptcy expert (and current Massachusetts senator) Elizabeth Warren and her daughter Amelia Warren Tyagi recommend limiting must-haves to 50 percent of after-tax income.