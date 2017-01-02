Despite bad start, US stocks made big gains in 2016

In a year with no shortage of surprises and stomach-churning turns in the market, stock investors can feel pretty good about 2016.

Wall Street repeatedly bounced back from steep slumps, including the worst start to any year for stocks, the second correction for the market in five months and investor fears of a global slowdown. It also weathered plummeting oil prices and the surprising outcomes of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election win.

A turnaround in company earnings growth, more stable oil prices, a steadily improving U.S. economy and job market all helped keep the market on an upward trajectory. More recently, investor optimism that the Republican election sweep will usher in a bevy of business-friendly policies spurred the market to new heights.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index, the broadest measure of the stock market, closed out the year with a gain of 9.5 percent after an essentially flat finish in 2015.

Other major market indexes also delivered solid gains. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 13.4 percent, a surge that briefly had the 30-company average flirting with crossing the 20,000 mark.

Small-company stocks trounced the rest of the market, however, especially since the election. The Russell 2000 index soared 19.5 percent in 2016.

Investors anticipate that smaller companies will benefit more from an improving U.S. economy than their larger rivals because they tend to do far more of their business domestically. They also have fewer ways to dodge taxes through overseas subsidiaries, so they'll have more to gain if corporate taxes go down, and they'll also have less to lose if trade frictions flare up.

Few anticipated the kinds of gains for U.S. stocks this year in January, when the market kicked of the year in a deep slump that knocked the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 into a correction, or a drop of 10 percent or more from their recent peaks.

Strong Monthly Gains

Fear that an economic slump in China could spark a global economic slowdown and alarm as the price of crude oil fell below US$30 a barrel to its lowest level in 12 years triggered the market slide.

The downturn was a surprise to many investors. Few expected another market correction so soon, and the Federal Reserve's move in December 2015 to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly 10 years signaled to many that the U.S. economy was healthy.

By the end of March, the market had started to regain its footing. By April, it recouped its losses and continued to mostly head higher. Then, toward the end of June, investors got blindsided by the Brexit vote. That dragged the market sharply lower and sent investors piling into U.S. bonds.

The slide lasted only a couple of days, and once again the market headed mostly higher.

Throughout the summer and into early fall, stocks rode an encouraging wave of developments: The U.S. job market continued to post strong monthly gains. Consumer confidence strengthened. More companies began to report better earnings and revenue for the third quarter, snapping a losing streak of five quarters for S&P 500 companies, according to S&P Global.

And crude oil prices stabilized, holding above US$50. An agreement by OPEC and other major oil-producing nations to cut production next year in an effort to mitigate a glut in global supplies helped support energy prices.