World markets end volatile year in the black

LONDON -- Most world stocks markets are set to finish 2016 in positive territory despite shock votes in Britain and the United States, but 2017 is clouded by looming European elections and Brexit.

London's FTSE 100 has gained almost 14 percent over the year, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 added about 6.4 percent and the Paris CAC 40 won 4.1 percent.

All three indices dipped Friday on the final trading day of 2016, with London due to close at 1230 GMT.

This year witnessed a wave of anti-establishment populism, which saw Britain vote for its EU exit and the United States elect maverick billionaire businessman Donald Trump as president.

Both unexpected outcomes sparked a brief tumble on global equity markets — but many have since staged a stunning recovery to finish 2016 in the black.

Britons voted on June 23 to exit the European Union, sparking markets chaos and sending the pound collapsing against the euro and dollar.

FTSE Sparkles

However, London's FTSE has since soared to end the year in record-breaking form, as the British economy shrugged off the impact of impending Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to trigger the two-year EU exit process by the end of next March.

"Fears of an imminent U.K. recession following Brexit proved wide of the mark thanks largely to the resilience of consumer spending," NFS Macro analyst Nick Stamenkovic told AFP.

"Indeed, Brexit was viewed as a local rather than global issue, prompting a sharp turnaround in the fortunes of world stock markets."

Markets also briefly tanked on Nov. 9 after Republican Trump defeated Democrat market favorite Hillary Clinton to capture the White House.

Yet Wall Street has since enjoyed a blockbuster run with the Dow Jones Industrial Average now on the cusp of 20,000 points.

New York has been boosted by expectations that Trump — who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 — will honor election pledges to ramp up infrastructure spending, cut taxes and boost businesses.

"Rising optimism over possible tax reforms, increased infrastructure spending and reduced regulation have provided a spur for Wall Street — but there is a risk of disappointment once Trump becomes president in January 2017," cautioned Stamenkovic.

The advent of Brexit and Trump has now thrown the spotlight onto upcoming European elections.

The Netherlands heads to the polls in March, followed by France in May, and Germany in the autumn.

Rise of Populism

"Populism is the rising mood of the moment," London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.