Europe stocks slip after London's 'Santa Rally'

LONDON -- European stock markets fell Thursday as investors cashed in their profits one day after a so-called "Santa Rally" propelled London to a record peak.

Sentiment was subdued however on the penultimate trading day of the year, with many traders away for extended festivities to usher in the New Year.

London stocks drifted 0.1 percent lower, one day after striking an all-time closing pinnacle at 7,106.08 in volatile low-volume deals.

Frankfurt and Paris retrenched with losses of 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, following losses elsewhere.

Asian equities mostly sank Thursday, with Tokyo suffering the heaviest drop in more than a month, after Wall Street had tumbled Wednesday in a sleepy session.

"The 'Santa Rally' has been somewhat dented after icy winds hit the U.S. markets yesterday," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at London Capital Group.

"Then Asian stocks slid ... and the FTSE is suffering from a combination of profit taking and risk-off trading," she added.

'Santa favors gold diggers'

However, shares in gold mining companies like Fresnillo and Randgold forged higher in London on the back of firmer prices for the glamorous precious metal.

"Santa seems to favor gold diggers today," noted Ozkardeskaya.

Fresnillo gained 2.0 percent and Randgold won 1.3 percent in value.

"Both the FTSE 100 and the (European) indices are pulling back ... although the U.K. leaderboard is still topped by the silver and gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold, a sector where European markets offer little by way of exposure," added AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

On Friday — New Year's Eve — London will shut up shop at lunchtime but Frankfurt and Paris will remain open as normal.

Back in Asia, Tokyo slumped Thursday as the yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar while Toshiba's stock plunged for the third straight day.

The troubled conglomerate's shares ended another torrid day 17 percent down, following the company's warning of a possible one-time loss of several billion dollars over its U.S. nuclear business.

Its stock has now lost more than 40 percent since Tuesday, meaning the loss could take out a huge portion of its equity capital and force the company to seek funds from investors.

Overall, Japanese stocks saw their biggest drop in more than a month with a 1.3-percent slump. The Nikkei is now up just 0.7 percent in 2016.

Losses accelerated as the yen climbed more than 1 percent against the greenback. A stronger yen weighs on the profitability of Japanese exporters and therefore tends to dent their share prices.