Has OPEC deal called off the oil party?

NEW DELHI -- Thanks to constantly declining international prices of crude over the past two years, net oil importing countries have benefitted immensely. It is notable that India imports nearly 70 percent of its oil requirements. Due to declining crude prices, the oil import bill of India came down from US$164 billion in 2012-13 to US$83 billion in 2015-16.

As a result India's trade deficit has nosedived to only US$118 billion in 2015-16 from US$190 billion in 2012-13. It is clear that this would not have been possible had crude prices not fallen.

In the event of high crude prices, the rupee would have depreciated significantly; balance of payment worsened and inflation could have gone out of control.

Declining oil prices also benefitted the exchequer. As crude prices had been falling, government only partially transferred the benefit to consumers and instead raised tax on petroleum products. This led to increase in government's revenue and it could reduce fiscal deficit and therefore enforce fiscal discipline. By 2015-16, our fiscal deficit was brought down to 3.9 percent of GDP. Therefore we can say that declining crude prices helped us in not only reducing our trade deficit but also our fiscal deficit. Prices could also be brought under control and overall performance of the economy improved in terms of GDP growth.

Crude oil prices have once again started rising in international markets; having come down to as low as US$30 per barrel, they are now moving around US$55 per barrel. This happened after OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) countries decided to reduce their daily output by 1.7 million barrels. It is notable that OPEC countries provide nearly 42 percent of world oil supplies. In November 2016, non-OPEC oil producing countries also joined hands with OPEC countries and agreed to reduce production of oil. Obviously for the time being oil prices have started taking an upwards trend. So is the low price regime over and will oil prices rise further?

Though it may seem so because production has been reduced, there is a contrary view offered by Energy International Administration (EIA) of USA. According to EIA, crude prices may remain well under US$50 per barrel even next year. Though EIA agrees that OPEC countries will honor their commitment to cut production, it would be more or less compensated by increase in production by U.S. According to EIA, U.S. companies are likely to increase production next year and some non-OPEC countries may also increase production. There has been an unprecedented increase in the production activities of U.S. companies and they have registered significant profits as well. Therefore, it is very likely that they will continue to increase production.