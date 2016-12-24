Europe stocks stable in pre-Christmas trading

LONDON -- Europe's stock markets were stable Friday on the last trading day before Christmas, with banks topping the agenda after huge U.S. fines and a bailout in Italy.

London was flat before an early finish at 1230 GMT, as upwardly-revised data showed the British economy grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter despite Brexit jitters.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris both eked out slender gains, but Milan jumped 0.9 percent on relief over a state rescue of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS) bank.

"It is quite a shaky year-end for the European financials," observed analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya at London Capital Group.

"Investors are relieved amid Monte dei Paschi's rescue, and Credit Suisse (and) Deutsche Bank's agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ)."

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have agreed to pay a total of almost US$12.5 billion to settle disputes over the sale of mortgage-backed securities during the global financial crisis. Germany's biggest lender has reached a US$7.2-billion deal to settle a case with the DoJ over its role in the subprime mortgage crisis. Credit Suisse meanwhile agreed to pay nearly US$5.3 billion.

The DoJ said Thursday that it was suing Barclays, accusing the British bank of massive fraud in the sale of mortgage-backed securities which contributed to the 2008 crisis. Barclays rejects the claims and says it will "vigorously defend" itself.

'Mixed day' for Banks

"It's a mixed day for banks, with Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse both up after fines from the US Department of Justice came in lower than feared ... and Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares suspended after the inevitable admission that is does indeed require state aid," said Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell.

"The U.S. DoJ had initially pressed for a US$14 billion fine on Deutsche Bank for alleged misselling of mortgage backed-securities at the height of the housing bubble in the middle of the last decade, so the market is seeing the eventual US$7.2 billion penalty as a bit of a result for the German lender," he said.

"Shareholders in Credit Suisse are clearly similarly relieved, while it is possible that investors in Barclays are talking the view that any settlement may not be as punitive as feared."

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank shares gained 2.82 percent to 18.25 euros.

In Zurich, Credit Suisse initially bounced more than 2 percent higher before sliding into negative territory, down 0.72 percent at 15.22 Swiss francs.

Back in London, Barclays' share price sank 1.48 percent to 223.65 pence.

Barclays was one of several major banks implicated in the crisis that so far have not reached settlements with U.S. authorities over their roles in the financial meltdown.