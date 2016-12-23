Europe stocks dip but Milan up on rescue hopes

LONDON, England -- European equities fell Thursday on Italian woes in quiet pre-holiday trade, but Milan rose as investors eyed a likely state bailout of crippled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Most Asian markets slipped after President-elect Donald Trump named an economist who is critical of China to head a newly created White House council on trade.

President-elect Donald Trump's decision to name Peter Navarro, author of "Death by China," to head a national trade council in his new administration raised concerns in Asia.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 19,427.67 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent to 21,636.20. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.1 percent to 2,035.73.

But Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 5,643.90 and the Shanghai Composite index ticked up 0.1 percent to 3,139.56.

BMPS, the world's oldest lender, edged closer to a state rescue as its last-ditch plan to raise 5 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) of new capital risked falling short.

The result of the share offer is due to be released later Thursday or early Friday but the bank acknowledged that it had failed to attract an anchor investor after pinning its hopes on Qatar.

A separate debt-for-equity swap offer, which is also part of the plan to replenish its coffers, reaped just over 2 billion euros.

BMPS lies at the epicentre of an Italian banking crisis which has cost the troubled firm over 80 percent of its market capitalisation over the past year.

Last week it launched a last-ditch attempt to find, through private investors, the funds the ailing lender needs to shore up its balance sheet.

Dealers said the Milan stock market gained half a percent Thursday on relief that Italy's financial sector would not be left exposed to contagion.

Bank Sector 'won't collapse'

"Financials are happy to hear that the sector won't be left to collapse under the weight of BMPS," said Accendo Markets analyst Michael van Dulken, in reference to stock market gains in Milan, "even if a state bailout — or precautionary recapitalisation —looks set to be rather long and drawn out".

Media reported that a state bailout could take up to three months, while the lender has admitted that it only has four months' worth of liquidity left.

"Two or three months is very much at odds with the year-end deadline that had been worked to under the failed private solution," van Dulken told AFP.

"It is especially worrying given yesterday's revelation that the bank only has enough liquidity to stay afloat for another four months; less if clients keep withdrawing deposits."

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni confirmed last week that the government was prepared to come to its aid if the private rescue failed.

If it came to that, it would use a move known as precautionary recapitalisation, meaning shareholders and holders of junior bonds, a risky class of debt, must contribute to saving the bank.