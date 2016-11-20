Pacific leaders urged to defend free trade

LIMA -- A summit of top world leaders was urged Friday to fight rising protectionism after Donald Trump's election victory stoked fears that free trade is under threat, and the global economy along with it.

Trump, who triumphed in last week's U.S. presidential vote, successfully tapped the anger of working-class voters who feel left behind by years of globalization, vowing to protect American jobs against cheap labor in countries like China and Mexico.

As a summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group got under way, host President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru urged the region's leaders to robustly defend free trade, while the U.S. sought to reassure worried allies.

"In the U.S. and Britain, protectionist tendencies are taking over," Kuczynski told APEC leaders.

"It is fundamental that world trade grow again and that protectionism be defeated."

Trump's victory came after Britain's surprise Brexit vote in June to leave the European Union, adding to deep uncertainty about the post-war world order and the future of free trade.

The sentiment also exists on a far smaller scale in Peru, where several dozen protesters — including Amazon natives in indigenous headdress — gathered Friday in Lima to condemn free trade agreements and the "capitalist beast."

Trump has notably promised that he will scuttle U.S. President Barack Obama's key trade initiative in the Asia-Pacific, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, leaving a vacuum that China — which was excluded from the deal — is keen to fill.