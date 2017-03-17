Markets rally on back of Fed rate hike news

LONDON -- Europe's stock markets rallied Thursday, with London striking a new record high, after the Federal Reserve painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

The dollar recovered a day after stumbling as the U.S. central bank lifted interest rates by a quarter-point but gave a more dovish outlook for future hikes.

Sentiment was buoyed also by the victory of the incumbent party in Dutch elections, while investors waited on a 1200 GMT Bank of England interest rate call.

London stocks jumped higher with solid gains in the mining sector, which benefited from hopes of rising demand in a healthy world economy.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt stocks also fizzed higher as dealers toasted the Fed.

However, Paris gains were tempered by accusations of a emissions-cheating scandal at Renault, which sent the French carmaker's stock skidding 4 percent lower. Renault has emphatically decided the allegations.

"It's all about the Fed," Will Hamlyn, senior equity investment analyst at Manulife Asset Management, told AFP.

"There was no surprise that rates are going up but they're just been doing a fantastic job in managing expectations.

"Rates are still going to go up in line with ... expectations, it's just that traders had booked positions that the trajectory of steepening would accelerate. Last night there was a bit of an unwinding on that."

Anglo American shares topped the FTSE 100, soaring 8.33 percent to 1,294 pence.

The group gained also from news late Wednesday that Indian mining billionaire Anil Agarwal's holding company, Volcan Investments, was set to buy up to 2 billion pounds of stock (US$2.5 billion).

Elsewhere in London's mining sector, Fresnillo and Randgold each won about 6 percent, while Antofagasta and BHP Billiton each added around 5 percent in value.

After a much-anticipated meeting the U.S. central bank lifted borrowing costs by a quarter-point but suggested only another two rises this year, confounding talk of a possible three or four.

The news, which came with an upbeat assessment of the world's top economy, lit a fire under U.S. stocks and sent the greenback tumbling in U.S. trade. And that continued into Asian business, with Hong Kong up 2.1 percent and Shanghai adding 0.8 percent.

Key figures around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.0 percent at 7,439.10 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.0 percent at 12,128.20

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.8 percent at 5,026.71

EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.1 percent at 3,446.80

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 19,590.14 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.1 percent at 24,288.28 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,268.94 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 20,950.10 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0726 from US$1.0725

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2252 from US$1.2292

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.48 yen from 113.42 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 51 cents at US$52.32 per

barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 37 cents at US$49.23