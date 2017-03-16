News
Bank of England deputy governor resigns over brother's Barclays job
AFP  March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
LONDON -- The Bank of England announced Tuesday that its newly-appointed deputy governor, Charlotte Hogg, has resigned after failing to declare that her brother worked for commercial banking giant Barclays.

"Following recent events, Charlotte Hogg yesterday voluntarily offered her resignation," the central bank said in a brief official statement, noting its "deep regret" over the matter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

