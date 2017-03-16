News
Brexit boost for Ireland?
AP  March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
The harp-shaped Beckett Bridge provides an architectural focal point for Dublin's rapidly expanding financial services district in this image taken Thursday, March 9. Britain's definitive exit from the EU may be at least two years away, but Dublin is doubling down on its commercial building revival, confident that thousands of financial services jobs are poised to migrate 465 kilometers northwest in search of a new EU home that's not too legally, linguistically or culturally different from London.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

