German factory output makes strong gains
AP  March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
BERLIN -- German factory production rose strongly in January, offsetting a decline the previous month.

The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that industrial production rose 2.8 percent in January over December, when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors.

The increase follows a 2.4 percent drop in December, which took economists who had been predicting a slight rise by surprise.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

