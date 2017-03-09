|
German factory output makes strong gains
AP March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
BERLIN -- German factory production rose strongly in January, offsetting a decline the previous month.
The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that industrial production rose 2.8 percent in January over December, when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors.
The increase follows a 2.4 percent drop in December, which took economists who had been predicting a slight rise by surprise.
