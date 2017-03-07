News
'The solution is us'
AFP  March 7, 2017, 12:24 am TWN
An employee has a sticker on his jacket that reads "The crisis, it's them, the solution is us" as workers block the access to the Malvesi site, an uranium conversion plant of French nuclear group Areva, during a protest against a decision to suspend several contracts in Narbonne, western France, on Monday, March 6. The contract suspension came after a monthlong strike by Areva workers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

