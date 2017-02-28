Deutsche Boerse merger in doubt, says LSE

LONDON -- The London Stock Exchange on Sunday said it is "highly unlikely" it will be able to meet antitrust conditions set by Brussels for its tie-up with Deutsche Boerse, throwing the merger The LSE said it had examined the European Commission's request to divest its majority stake in Italian trading unit MTS, concluding it could not commit to such a request.

"The LSEG Board believes that it is highly unlikely that a sale of MTS could be satisfactorily achieved, even if LSEG were to give the commitment," LSE said in a statement.

"Based on the Commission's current position, LSEG believes that the Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for the merger," it added.

The London Stock Exchange did not put an end to the possibility of a tie-up, however, saying it would continue to seek to implement the merger.

Last month it agreed to offload the French arm of clearing house LCH to European rival Euronext, as part of efforts to address EU competition concerns.

An LSE-Deutsche Boerse merger would create a financial markets behemoth competing with the likes of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and ICE in the United States, as well as the Hong Kong stock exchange in Asia.