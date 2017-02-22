Greece agrees to bailout compromise in bid to end impasse with creditors

BRUSSELS -- Greece on Monday agreed to discuss new bailout reforms in a bid to break a deadlock with its EU-IMF creditors that has sparked new fears that the country will crash out of the eurozone.

Officials will return to Athens shortly for talks aimed at reaching a deal to free up fresh funds, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijssebloem said after talks in Brussels.

"I'm very happy with that outcome today," Dijsselbloem, the Dutchman who heads the Eurogroup of 19 eurozone finance ministers, told a press conference.

But the IMF, which is staying out of Greece's huge 86-billion-euro (US$91 billion) bailout agreed in 2015 until it gets more guarantees, said more work was needed.

Austerity-hit Greece's eurozone and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked for months in a standoff over debt relief and budget targets. The deadlock has spooked markets with fears of a return to the crisis two years ago when Greece nearly crashed out of the euro.

Athens needs the latest tranche of bailout cash to meet seven billion euros of new debt payments in July or risk defaulting on its loans. Concerns are that a long series of elections, starting with the Netherlands in March and France in April, could delay matters dangerously.

'Not one euro more'

But the talks have been on hold since December when creditor officials left Athens after failing to sign off on the second review of Greece's bailout.

Dijssebloem said the officials would now go back to Greece "in the very short term."

"They will work with the Greek authorities on an additional package of structural reforms of the tax system, pension system and labor market regulation," he told reporters.

At the talks in Brussels, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos approved reforms that will be automatically triggered if Athens fails to meet budget targets, European sources told AFP. But Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos insisted that it was "deal reached without any extra austerity," after three bailouts that have brought Greece to its knees.

"The Greek side agrees to legislate the reforms which will take effect from Jan. 1, 2019," a Greek government source said on condition of anonymity. But the deal will include an "inviolable" clause that there will not be "one single euro more of austerity," the Greek source said.

The measures must still be approved by the Greek parliament, most likely in mid-March, a step that has caused problems in previous deals.