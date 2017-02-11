|
The German miracle
AP February 11, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
A Border Collie walks over the frozen Schwarzen See during sunset in Falkenhagen, Germany on Thursday, Feb. 9. The country's economy — the largest in Europe — posted a record trade surplus for last year, exporting 253 billion euros more than it imported, according to official data. Exports added 1.2 per cent to top 1.2 trillion euros (US$1.3 trillion), while imports climbed 0.6 per cent to 955 billion euros, the federal statistics office Destatis said.
