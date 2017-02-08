Mario Draghi says inflation won't change ECB course

FRANKFURT -- Spiking inflation will not prompt the European Central Bank to end its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than planned, its president Mario Draghi said Monday.

"Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed" to drive inflation towards the ECB's target of just below 2.0 percent, Draghi told the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee at a quarterly appearance in Brussels.

After months in the doldrums, inflation in the eurozone picked up to 1.1 percent in December before climbing to 1.8 percent in January.

That pick-up is largely the result of recent increases in energy prices, Draghi said.

There is "subdued" underlying pressure on prices in the 19-nation eurozone, including persistently high unemployment and sluggish productivity growth, he said.

"We should not react to individual data points and short-lived increases in inflation," he said.

Although inflation has jumped in the last two months, Draghi said the central bank would act with a view to the "medium-term horizon."

An increase in inflation must meet four criteria for the ECB to alter its policy, he said: It must be durable, self-sustained, evident across the entire eurozone, and likely to last for several months.

ECB policymakers decided in December to extend the bank's mass bond-buying policy beyond a previous deadline of March 2017, to December, albeit at 60 billion euros per month from April.