British car sales rev higher despite fears over Brexit's economic impact

LONDON -- New car sales in Britain climbed in January to a 12-year peak, industry data showed on Monday, despite worries over the impact of Brexit.

Sales rose 2.9 percent last month to almost 174,564 vehicles compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

That was the highest monthly figure since January 2005. Sales had however declined by 1.1 percent in December 2016.