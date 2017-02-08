|
International Edition
Wednesday
February, 8, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
British car sales rev higher despite fears over Brexit's economic impact
|
AFP February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
LONDON -- New car sales in Britain climbed in January to a 12-year peak, industry data showed on Monday, despite worries over the impact of Brexit.
Sales rose 2.9 percent last month to almost 174,564 vehicles compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.
That was the highest monthly figure since January 2005. Sales had however declined by 1.1 percent in December 2016.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
3
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
4
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
5
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
6
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
7
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
8
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
9
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA
10
Delta Air to withdraw from Taiwan market