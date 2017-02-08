News
British car sales rev higher despite fears over Brexit's economic impact
AFP  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
LONDON -- New car sales in Britain climbed in January to a 12-year peak, industry data showed on Monday, despite worries over the impact of Brexit.

Sales rose 2.9 percent last month to almost 174,564 vehicles compared with a year earlier, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.

That was the highest monthly figure since January 2005. Sales had however declined by 1.1 percent in December 2016.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

