Wednesday

February, 8, 2017

Germany's industrial production down sharply in December
AFP  February 8, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
FRANKFURT AM MAIN -- Industrial production in Germany slid in December, official data showed Tuesday, clouding an otherwise bright picture painted by economic indicators in Europe's largest economy.

The monthly survey showed production down by 3.0 percent in the final month of 2016, federal statistics office Destatis reported.

Almost every area surveyed by Destatis showed production falling in December, with industry down 3.4 percent, construction down 1.7 percent and energy down 0.9 percent.

