Saturday

February, 4, 2017

Greek farmers block crossing
AP  February 4, 2017, 12:01 am TWN
Greek farmers keep up their blockade for four fourth day near Evzoni custom at the Greek-Macedonian border on Thursday, Feb. 2. Greek farmers angry at income cuts demanded by the country's bailout creditors have blocked the crossing to Macedonia, and dozens of trucks were lined up on both sides of the border.
