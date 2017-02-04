European stock markets rise ahead of US jobs data

LONDON -- European stock markets advanced Friday as dealers awaited key U.S. jobs data.

Around 1100 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent compared with the close on Thursday. In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 grew 0.1 percent and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.7 percent.

Friday "sees the U.S. nonfarm employment report released ... in what is commonly one of the biggest market moving events of the month," noted XTB market analyst David Cheetham.

Asian traders moved cautiously, at the end of a volatile week and following another tepid lead from Wall Street. Markets have struggled to find stability in the past five days following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and claims that China and Japan were currency manipulators.

The unpredictable start to the tycoon's presidency and his protectionist rhetoric have sent shockwaves through world capitals and fanned fear of a global trade war.

Tokyo's main stocks index meanwhile ended flat Friday having swung in and out of positive territory owing to fluctuations in the yen, while Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent. Shanghai closed down 0.6 percent as investors returned from China's weeklong New Year break unimpressed by data showing factory activity in the world's number two economy had stabilized.

Key Figures Around 1100 GMT

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,169.89 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 11,642.61

Paris — CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 4,829.04

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,270.09

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: FLAT at 18,918.20 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 23,129.21 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 3,140.17 (close)

New York — Dow: FLAT at 19,884.91 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0744 from US$1.0760

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2489 from US$1.2535

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.14 yen from 112.79 yen

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 26 cents at US$53.80 per barrel

Oil — Brent North Sea: UP 31 cents