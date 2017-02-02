European stocks rebound, dollar bounces back

LONDON -- European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday and the dollar recovered from two-month lows against the euro and yen, with the Fed set for its first monetary policy announcements of 2017.

Around 1100 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.7 percent compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was 1.0 percent higher and the Paris CAC 40 jumped 1.2 percent.

Europe's indices had fallen Tuesday, with Frankfurt closing down 1.3 percent, as U.S. President Donald Trump's flurry of executive orders fuelled worries about the outlook for the global economy.

"The volatility of the past couple of days seems to have given way to some fresh buying, although the presence of the Fed meeting on the calendar today could result in some hesitancy," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concludes a two-day monetary policy meeting, with observers expecting no change in interest rates owing to U.S. economic and political uncertainty.

Central bankers have been cautious about raising rates too quickly, and likely will tread cautiously as the Trump administration threatens to cancel trade pacts and impose new tariffs, criticises trade partners and promises economic stimulus and slashed regulation.

The Fed in December adopted only its second interest rate rise in a decade — putting the target range for the overnight lending rate at between 0.5 and 0.75 percent.

The U.S. central bank had indicated that it expected to implement three interest rate increases this year, but that will depend on how the economic data develops.

On Wednesday meanwhile, the dollar recovered from Tuesday's hefty sell-offs that came after Trump and one of his key economic advisers hit out at other nations using their weaker currencies to gain a trade advantage.

This has led traders to seek out investments deemed safe such as the yen and gold, while the greenback's present struggles are a far cry from the rally that followed Trump's November election win, when investors bet his plans to cut taxes and spend big on infrastructure would fire the U.S. economy, stoke inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.

While the tycoon will likely press on with those measures, his latest remarks have added to worries that the White House is intent on pursuing a protectionist agenda that many warn could lead to a global trade war.

"It appears that no one is safe, friend or foe from the wrath of this new U.S. administration when it comes to trade," Stephen Innes, senior trader at Oanda, said in a client note.