|
International Edition
Monday
January, 23, 2017
|
Bee-ceful protests
|
AFP January 23, 2017, 12:19 am TWN
|
A demonstrator holds a gibbet with toy bees hanging on it during a farmers' protest in the center of Berlin against the industrialization of farming and agriculture on the sidelines of the Green Week (Grune Woche) agricultural fair on Saturday, Jan. 21.
|
