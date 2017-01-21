News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Saturday

January, 21, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

ECB's Draghi says too early for stimulus exit
AFP  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
FRANKFURT AM MAIN -- European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday asked for patience for his policies to work as he brushed aside calls to change course following a spike in inflation.

As expected, the ECB's 25-member governing council left its key interest rates and mass bond-buying program unchanged in the first policy meeting of the year.

Draghi said the time would come when the bank would start scaling back its unprecedented stimulus measures. "But we are not there," he told journalists at a press conference after the meeting.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search