ECB's Draghi says too early for stimulus exit

FRANKFURT AM MAIN -- European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday asked for patience for his policies to work as he brushed aside calls to change course following a spike in inflation.

As expected, the ECB's 25-member governing council left its key interest rates and mass bond-buying program unchanged in the first policy meeting of the year.

Draghi said the time would come when the bank would start scaling back its unprecedented stimulus measures. "But we are not there," he told journalists at a press conference after the meeting.