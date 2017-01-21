|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
ECB's Draghi says too early for stimulus exit
|
AFP January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
FRANKFURT AM MAIN -- European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday asked for patience for his policies to work as he brushed aside calls to change course following a spike in inflation.
As expected, the ECB's 25-member governing council left its key interest rates and mass bond-buying program unchanged in the first policy meeting of the year.
Draghi said the time would come when the bank would start scaling back its unprecedented stimulus measures. "But we are not there," he told journalists at a press conference after the meeting.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
2
Average real earnings decline
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
5
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
6
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Mobile payment market to reach US$780 bil. in 2017: firm
9
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
10
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America