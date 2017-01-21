|
International Edition
Saturday
January, 21, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
May vows 'open' Britain at Davos despite Brexit
|
AFP January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
DAVOS, Switzerland -- Prime Minister Theresa May told the world's elite on Thursday that Britain would become a champion for business and free trade despite Brexit, even as major banks said they planned to shift jobs out of London.
May, speaking on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, sought to reassure the World Economic Forum in Davos that Britain's vote to quit the European Union did not signal a retreat into protectionism.
"The United Kingdom — a country that has so often been at the forefront of economic and social change — will step up to a new leadership role as the strongest and most forceful advocate for business, free markets and free trade anywhere in the world," May told a packed hall.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
1.68% GDP boost forecast for 2017
2
Average real earnings decline
3
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
4
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
5
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
6
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
7
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
8
Mobile payment market to reach US$780 bil. in 2017: firm
9
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
10
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America