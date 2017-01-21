News
May vows 'open' Britain at Davos despite Brexit
AFP  January 21, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
DAVOS, Switzerland -- Prime Minister Theresa May told the world's elite on Thursday that Britain would become a champion for business and free trade despite Brexit, even as major banks said they planned to shift jobs out of London.

May, speaking on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, sought to reassure the World Economic Forum in Davos that Britain's vote to quit the European Union did not signal a retreat into protectionism.

"The United Kingdom — a country that has so often been at the forefront of economic and social change — will step up to a new leadership role as the strongest and most forceful advocate for business, free markets and free trade anywhere in the world," May told a packed hall.

