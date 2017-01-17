Germany rejects Trump car industry assault

FRANKFURT -- German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump not to slap punitive tariffs on imports from carmakers like BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen.

"The American car industry will be worse, weaker and more expensive" if Trump were to levy a 35 percent tax on German cars, Gabriel told mass-market newspaper Bild.

He added it would also hurt U.S. carmakers if components were subject to higher duties.

More German cars could be seen on the streets of New York than U.S. cars on German streets, the Republican election victor had complained in an interview released Sunday.

Gabriel responded that "the U.S. will have to build better cars" if they want to change that.

"It doesn't help to make others weaker, you don't yourself get stronger by doing that," he added.

Trump singled out Munich-based luxury carmaker BMW in his interview with the Times of London and Germany's Bild, saying the firm would face the severe tariffs if it continued construction of a planned factory in Mexico.