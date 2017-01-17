News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Tuesday

January, 17, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Germany rejects Trump car industry assault

AFP
January 17, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
FRANKFURT -- German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump not to slap punitive tariffs on imports from carmakers like BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen.

"The American car industry will be worse, weaker and more expensive" if Trump were to levy a 35 percent tax on German cars, Gabriel told mass-market newspaper Bild.

He added it would also hurt U.S. carmakers if components were subject to higher duties.

More German cars could be seen on the streets of New York than U.S. cars on German streets, the Republican election victor had complained in an interview released Sunday.

Gabriel responded that "the U.S. will have to build better cars" if they want to change that.

"It doesn't help to make others weaker, you don't yourself get stronger by doing that," he added.

Trump singled out Munich-based luxury carmaker BMW in his interview with the Times of London and Germany's Bild, saying the firm would face the severe tariffs if it continued construction of a planned factory in Mexico.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search