London hits new high as Europe markets rebound

LONDON -- Europe's main stock markets rebounded Friday, with London striking a fresh record high, but trading was cautious overall before the weekend pause.

Equities had retreated Thursday on investor disappointment over a lack of policy detail from United States President-elect Donald Trump and allegations of emissions cheating at Fiat Chrysler.

"After a trying day yesterday, the buyers have returned to European equity markets, with the bulls clearly not giving up their dominance without a fight," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at online trading firm IG.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index extended a record run higher since the end of last year, reaching 7,329.29 points. It was up 0.3 percent in late morning deals.

Frankfurt and Paris each won half a percent in value.

Asian markets diverged as traders were given a weak lead from Wall Street where the Dow's drive for the 20,000-point mark has stalled.

The dollar meanwhile struggled to break back after its recent selloff as investors fret over Trump's lack of specifics on economic policy.

After a global rally fuelled by hopes his election victory would see a boost to the U.S. economy, trading floors are turning more quiet with talk that the surge may have been overdone.

Among the main losers in the recent pullback is the dollar, which had soared on expectations the real estate tycoon's plans for big spending and tax cuts would fan inflation and force the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates.

The dollar just last week was hovering around 118.60 yen but on Thursday dropped below 114 yen after markets were left with scant detail on the president-elect's plans for boosting U.S. growth.

The greenback has since recovered slightly; however, the currency remains under pressure.

China Trade 'obstacles'

There was muted reaction to end-of-the-year data from China showing the world's number-two economy was still struggling on the trade front.

Hong Kong added 0.5 percent but Shanghai closed down 0.2 percent with little excitement over news that Chinese exports fell more than expected last month, while imports came in largely as expected.

Figures for the whole year showed exports down 7.7 percent and imports dropping 5.5 percent.

"There remain some obstacles facing China's foreign trade development," Customs spokesman Huang Songping said at a news conference announcing the results, adding the international trading environment was "severe and complex."

Key Figures Around 1100 GMT

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,315.10 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: UP 0.5 percent at 11,572

Paris — CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 4,889.90

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,304.60

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 19,287.28 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,112.76 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 22,937.38

(close)

New York — Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 19,891.00 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0652 from US$1.0614

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2218 from US$1.2163

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 114.65 yen from 114.75 yen

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 42 cents at US$52.59 per barrel

Oil — Brent North Sea: DOWN 52 cents at US$55.49