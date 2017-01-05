Eurozone economy hits near 6-year high: survey

BRUSSELS -- Eurozone business activity hit its highest rate since May 2011 in December but the outlook remains hostage to political developments, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday.

Data monitoring company IHS Markit said its report suggested the 19-nation eurozone economy was set for solid growth but nothing could be guaranteed as "political uncertainty dominates" — an apparent reference to the election of Donald Trump and continuing turmoil over Brexit.

It said its December Composite Purchasing Managers Index came in at a final 54.4 points, up from November's 53.9 points.

There was more good news for the eurozone Wednesday. Surging oil prices caused inflation there to spike in December to its highest rate in more than three years.

Eurostat said the annual inflation rate rose to 1.1 percent from November's 0.6 percent.

The figures are likely to cheer the European Central Bank, which has sought to get inflation toward their target of just below 2 percent.

The main contributor to the increase was a sharp rise in energy prices. Eurostat said they were up 2.5 percent in the year to December compared with a 1.1 percent drop in November. In December, oil prices rose sharply after major crude-producing nations agreed to cut output levels and are now trading well above US$50 a barrel.