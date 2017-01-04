|
UK music fans drive vinyl sales to 25-year high
AFP
January 4, 2017, 8:00 am TWN
LONDON -- The revival of vinyl records in Britain continued in 2016 with sales jumping to their highest level in 25 years, according to figures released on Tuesday.
Music fans bought more than 3.2 million LPs last year, a rise of 53 percent on 2015 and the highest figure since 1991, said trade association the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).
Rock icon David Bowie was the highest-selling vinyl artist of 2016, scoring five albums in the top 30 following his shock death last January.
Bowie's "Blackstar", released two days before his death, was the top-selling vinyl album of the year.
Vinyl sales have grown for nine years in a row and now account for nearly five percent of all albums sold, according to the BPI.
|
