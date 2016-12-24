On Irish border, shopkeepers fight Brexit currency fallout

DUNDALK, Ireland -- In the wake of the Brexit referendum earthquake, few people felt the aftershocks as keenly as the shopkeepers of Dundalk, a sleepy town of 37,000 people on the Irish border with Northern Ireland.

Following the plunge in the value of the pound, residents have been heading across to Northern Ireland to do their shopping and the movement has only intensified in the run up to Christmas.

But while the politicians are still trying to figure out what Brexit will look like, retailers in Dundalk are fighting back with gift vouchers — a form of alternative currency aimed at boosting local shopping.

"The vouchers allow businesses to give their employees up to 500 euros (US$520) as a Christmas bonus tax free, making it a win for employers, a win for employees and a win for local businesses," Dundalk Chamber of Commerce chairman Michael Gaynor told AFP.

The pound is currently about 10 percent lower against the euro compared to before the June 23 referendum.

The vouchers are available online or from the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce's office and can be obtained either by individuals as regular gift vouchers for Christmas presents or by employers for bonuses.

The colorful "Shop Local Vouchers" are printed in denominations of 5, 10, 20 and 50 euros and are accepted in more than 200 Dundalk stores, from jewelers to electrical outlets to cafes.

So far this year vouchers to the value of more than 300,000 euros have been purchased and the Chamber expects this to top out at over 500,000 euros by the end of the festive period in early January — a welcome boost to a local economy under severe pressure.