Monte dei Paschi on brink as finance drive falters

MILAN -- Stock in Monte dei Paschi di Siena tumbled again on Wednesday as investors feared the troubled Italian bank's efforts to find billions of euros quickly are all but doomed.

BMPS, the world's oldest bank and Italy's third-biggest, is racing against the clock to raise 5 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) or face a government bailout.

It announced late Wednesday that a debt-for-equity swap offer raised slightly over 2 billion euros.

The stock fell to a record low of 15 euros in morning Milan trading, before rebounding and then dipping again to finish the day — several hours before the debt-for-equity results were announced — 12.08 percent lower at 16.30.

Company directors held a crisis board meeting that ran late into the night.

"Markets wait with bated breath the latest on Monte dei Paschi's struggling recapitalization efforts to avoid collapse," said Michael van Dulken at Accendo Markets.

The bank itself has admitted it has only four months' worth of liquidity left.

If the bond conversion plan falls short, "an official bailout request for the bank is likely," Van Dulken said.

The results of the capital increase are to be released Thursday.

But the bank late Wednesday acknowledged that "benchmark investors" had failed to show interest. It had been hoping for a big takeup from Qatari, Chinese or U.S. funds.

"The weak appetite rings the alarm bell as the year-end deadline approaches at a threatening speed," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at LCG.

"Failure to save the bank could aggressively shake up the Italian and the European banking sector."