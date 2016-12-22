Beer lovers rejoice as Kiev ends ban on late-night alcohol sales

KIEV -- Kiev beer lovers cheered the authorities' decision Tuesday to lift a ban on night-time alcohol sales at stores and kiosks that was imposed by the city's no-nonsense mayor ex-boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko.

Ukraine has been battling an alcoholism problem that has plagued most former Soviet republics since even before the USSR's collapse.

The Kiev authorities led by Klitschko — a heavyweight title holder who gave up his career to join Ukraine's pro-EU revolution — had forbidden alcohol sales in all kiosks and stores after 11:00 p.m. since September.

"All the sales dried up the moment the clock struck 11 in the evening," small store owner Pavlo Zhebrivskiy told AFP on Tuesday.

"And I had to fight off those who were not entirely sober but really needed a bottle. My life — and theirs — will be a lot easier now," Zhebrivskiy said with a smile on his face.

The ban, however, delighted bar and nightclub owners because it meant they would receive more customers and booming sales.

Yet such venues are often too expensive for Kiev residents such as cash-strapped university students or pensioners making do on a tight budget.

The bad news for the poor and thirsty turned much brighter after Kiev's anti-monopoly commission met to debate alcohol's virtues on Tuesday.

Its final decision said that banning stores and kiosks from selling any form of alcohol — even light drinks such as beer and wine — "limits the right of individual entrepreneurs to sell goods" breaks Ukrainian laws.

Klitschko's office was not immediately available for comment.

But late-night revelers may be alarmed by news that the Kiev city council has two months to appeal the anti-monopoly committee's decision.

That means late-night alcohol sales may not be permitted until the start of February.

However booze and other drinks will still be available for those who want an early tipple when stores open at 10:00 a.m.

Kiev has followed Moscow's example by banning drinking in the streets.

But teenagers can often be spotted hanging out on local squares with open bottles and music blaring.

Tuesday also saw protests outside Klitschko's office by kiosk owners who may see their sales points torn down as part of a city beautification project.

Small booths selling everything from cigarettes to bottled water currently line most streets of Kiev and are popular because of their convenience and abundance.