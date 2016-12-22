European stocks slip as Italian bank woes resurface

LONDON -- Europe's main stock markets dropped Wednesday, with focus once more on Italian bank Monte dei Paschi, whose shares tumbled on fading hopes that it will avoid a state bailout.

Around 1115 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 slipped 0.1 percent and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.5 percent.

The three indices had closed higher Tuesday, with investors looking beyond fatal attacks in Germany and Turkey to focus on an upbeat outlook for the U.S. economy, dealers said.

Stock in Monte dei Paschi di Siena tumbled Wednesday as investors feared that the troubled Italian bank's efforts to find billions of euros quickly are all but doomed.

BMPS, the world's oldest bank and Italy's third-biggest, is racing against the clock to raise 5 billion euros (US$5.2 billion) by the end of next week or face a government bailout.

It is due to release the result of a debt-for-equity swap offer open to small bondholders later Wednesday, but analysts already warned the take-up at 500 million euros so far was too small for comfort.

"The weak appetite rings the alarm bell as the year-end deadline approaches at a threatening speed," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at LCG.

"Failure to save the bank could aggressively shake up the Italian and the European banking sector."

Investors duly dumped the stock, which fell more than 12 percent to 16.30 euros in morning Milan trading.

Elsewhere Wednesday, most Asian markets turned higher as investors tracked more record highs on Wall Street and refocused on the global economy after two deadly attacks.

The Berlin Christmas market horror and the shooting of Russia's Turkish ambassador at the weekend fanned concerns that fresh geopolitical woes could upend a rally in world assets triggered by Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.

But the fear did not filter through to New York, where the Dow got within striking distance of the 20,000 mark for the first time.

"Noteworthy is the resilience of equity markets and low volatility in the face of two horrific terrorist attacks in Europe," Jason Wong, a currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington, wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

"They seem to have had little impact on the market," he said.

Hong Kong added 0.4 percent Wednesday after suffering a four-day sell-off, while Shanghai jumped 1.1 percent and Sydney put on 0.4 percent.