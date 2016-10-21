European Central Bank keeps rates at record low

Frankfurt, Germany--The European Central Bank on Thursday kept interest rates at historic lows and its asset-buying program unchanged, turning the spotlight on president Mario Draghi to hint at his next moves to nurture a still-hesitant eurozone economy.

Investors will be scrutinizing Draghi's remarks at a press conference, looking for reassurance that the bank's stimulus program is still on track after markets were rattled by talk that its massive bond purchases may be drying up.

Members of the governing council voted not to make any changes to the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy, which consists of record low interest rates, cheap loans to banks and a multi-billion-euro bond-buying program.

"The governing council confirms that the monthly asset purchases of 80 billion euros are intended to run until the end of March 2017, or beyond, if necessary," the ECB said in a statement.

Its governing council believes the moves, designed to pump cash into the economy and encourage banks to lend to businesses and households, have boosted GDP growth and inflation in the months since its decision.

Under its mandate, the central bank aims to guide the economy towards a healthy inflation rate of just below 2.0 percent.

But growth and inflation remain lackluster in the 19-nation eurozone, and many observers believe more stimulus is needed.

They were spooked then by a Bloomberg report this month that suggested the ECB may "taper" — or wind down — its bond-buying scheme.

While the ECB strongly denied the speculation, Draghi will likely be pressed to reiterate that the bank, far from winding down its asset purchases, is more likely to extend them.

"The bank remains under pressure to assure markets of its ability to do more," analyst Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics said. "Mr Draghi will at least want to allay fears of early tapering of asset purchases," she added.

- Decision in December -

The governing council's decision to keep interest rates and monetary policy unchanged was widely expected.

The bank's benchmark "refi" refinancing rate has remained at an all-time low of zero percent since March.