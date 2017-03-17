Acer gets creative in sales efforts, opens stores on US military bases

By Kuan-lin Liu -- Taiwanese tech giant Acer recently started selling its products at stores located within U.S. military bases, according to local media reports.

These unconventional places represent part of what the company's corporate president and chief executive officer, Jason Chen (陳俊聖), is calling an "expansion in product distribution routes."

Chen stated on Thursday that Acer was focusing on new sales locations, which market experts have forecast will contribute to the company's sales growth this year.

A major source of sales growth for Acer this will be its Chromebook, which currently has a majority share in the Chromebook market at 28 percent, technology market research firm Gartner reported.

Chen broke down the specifics of Acer Chromebook's market shares by region, noting that it held up to 30 percent of the U.S. market and 50 percent of the European and Australian market.

These promising figures have Chen confident that the Chromebook will experience two-digit sales growth this year.

Acer Swift 3

In other Acer laptop-related news, the company announced the limited-edition Acer Swift 3 on Wednesday.

The laptop, which is set to hit shelves on March 31, is considered a fusion of both technology and culture. It features inspiration from the Dajia Mazu temple including a wave design on the trackpad.

Acer's expansion plans not only include broadening its retail presence but also industry expansion.

Chen made a statement regarding the next wave of opportunity being in artificial intelligence and so-called "smart cities," into which he noted, Acer has already laid out an entry

plan.