Citi credit cards can now link with your EasyCard

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Citibank Taiwan announced Thursday that EasyCards can now be linked to all Citi credit cards.

The bank has also taken the lead in rewards redemption, with cardholders able to accumulate reward points even faster as their metro cards are automatically recharged from their nominated Citi credit cards.

In addition, Citibank will launch a

new rewards redemption platform — Citi ThankYou Rewards — in April for its cardmembers in Taiwan. Through the simple user-friendly interface of the platform, Citi cardholders can redeem points for a wide range of selected items and services, including discounts on card payments, charitable donations, e-vouchers and hotel accommodation, as well as more than 60 airline ticket choices.

Citibank creates remarkable customer experience with greater rewards accumulation and redemption.

"Citi has taken root on the island for a long time and continues to introduce innovative products and new services," said Paulus Mok, Citi Country Officer of Taiwan. "In accordance with the Taiwanese government's plan to double the ratio of electronic payments within five years, Citi is honored to build strong partnership with Taipei EasyCard Corp. Our collaboration will allow our cardmembers to enjoy the convenience of electronic payments by swiping their Citi．EasyCard Co-Brand Cards and new rewards benefits provided by Citibank Taiwan simultaneously."

There's no need to login in or no threshold amount for Citi．EasyCard Co-Brand Cardmembers to enjoy the benefit. Without signing up for promotions, cardmembers can accumulate reward points automatically. Besides, they needn't worry about limited availability, designated consumer categories, or current bill payments with the threshold of added general consumption. Whenever cardmembers buy breakfast at convenience stores, head to and from work by metro, have lunch at food courts, or go grocery shopping at supermarkets, the reward points of each auto reload amount that is added to their Citi．EasyCard Co-Brand Cards from Monday through Sunday will be accumulated to their current credit cards. EasyCard will be first linked to Citi Cash Back Card, followed by Citi Privilege Card, Citi PremierMiles World Card, and Citibank Rewards Card.