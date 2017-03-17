Climber, clothing company founder Royal Robbins dies at 82

SAN FRANCISCO, AP

U.S. rock climbing icon Royal Robbins, who founded the outdoor clothing company bearing his name, died Tuesday after a long illness, the company's chief executive officer said Wednesday.

He was 82.

Company CEO Michael Millenacker said Robbins died at his home in Modesto, California surrounded by his family.

"Royal was a legendary pioneer who approached everything in life with a true spirit of adventure. He gave me my first break in the outdoor industry and set me on the path to meld a passion for the outdoors with a career," Millenacker said. "He taught me to work with purpose_that the harder we worked, the more we could give back."

Robbins was part of the Golden Age of Yosemite, a post-WWII time from roughly 1955 to 1970, when a vagabond group of climbers lived in Yosemite and devoted their lives to climbing. They claimed a number of first ascents that were once deemed impossible like El Capitan and Half Dome.

He was also a major promoter of clean climbing techniques and equipment to avoid rock damage.

"I think that he set the rules for the game of climbing and he believed in the rules of the game. The lives of those of us who climbed were enriched by Royal's insistence on getting the rules right," said Daniel Duane, who has written three books about climbing, including one on Robbins. "If it hadn't been for Royal, all those cliffs would be a total mess."