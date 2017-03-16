News
Loss-hit Toshiba's shares nosedive on back of accounting-fraud allegations
AFP  March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
TOKYO -- Toshiba shares plunged Wednesday as fears grow about the future of one of Japan's best-known firms, hit by massive losses and accounting fraud allegations at its US nuclear unit.

The Tokyo-listed stock dropped as much as 13.62 percent at one point, with concerns that the embattled company's shares could be delisted from the bourse.

Toshiba ended the day at 189.5 yen (US$1.65), down 12.22 percent, as the benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.16 percent.

The vast conglomerate — which has about 188,000 employees globally and annual revenue topping 5.6 trillion yen — won regulators' approval Tuesday to delay releasing its October-December earnings for another month.

