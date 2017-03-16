News
Thursday

March 16, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
US authorities poised to hand out indictments in Yahoo hacking case
AFP  March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. authorities are set to issue criminal indictments targeting four people, three of them in Russia, in connection with epic hacking attacks on Yahoo, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg cited a person briefed on the matter as saying that one person was being tracked down in Canada and the others were in Russia.

Yahoo chief executive Marissa Mayer lost an annual bonus and the company counsel his job after an investigation showed the company mishandled a 2014 hack that resulted in the theft of personal data from more than 500 million user accounts.

The pioneering Silicon Valley internet firm did not publicly disclose the hack until last September.

