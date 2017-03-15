Banner year for 7-Eleven's parent company

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- President Chain Store Corporation reported historic highs in both revenues and profits for 2016 during an afternoon press gathering on Tuesday.

President Ray Chen (陳瑞堂) stated that the corporation grossed a total revenue of NT$215.36 billion and an after-tax profit of NT$9.84 billion last year, marking a 4.8 percent and a 19.4 percent increase, respectively, from 2015.

The good performance, according to company representatives, is due to a combination of both business expansions into life appliances, transportation, and books as well as the opening of 7-Elevens overseas in the Philippines and Shanghai.

On top of good financial management, President Chain Store Corporation was included in the global FTSE4Good Index series for the first time in the corporation's history, an index that measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance practices.

Furthermore, the corporation ranked in the top 5 percent of a Taiwan corporate governance evaluation for the second time in a row.

During the press conference, Chen took the time to reflect on a few of the sources of success for 7-Eleven stores in 2016.

These included the following: themed stores with innovative designs and children's reading rooms, special holiday edition treats, organic produce, a good selection of microwavable products and foods, ice cream and popsicles, the classic Slurpee and hotdogs, deserts, City Cafe, and icash 2.0.

On to 2017

This year, President Chain Store Corporation aims to continue to develop itself as an all-service provider.

Chen is looking to innovate on the designs and offerings of its 7-Elevens, both of which have proven to be huge attractions for its stores.

On the subject of products, 7-Eleven will focus on its City Cafe products, digital shopping, fresh food, and unique international products.

Known particularly for its convenience, the 7-Eleven parent company will expand the usability and accessibility of its openpoint rewards, the ibon app, and icash 2.0.

Structurally, the corporation will look to become more automated, Chen stated, in order to cut down on personnel and labor costs.

On top of providing its commercial services, 7-Eleven has long been committed to giving back to society through neighborhood and community service events.

Chen stated that the corporation would continue to focus on providing care for the old and educational support for remote communities.