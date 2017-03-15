|
Gogoro goes to Europe
CNA March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
CNA -- In this undated photo, a man rides a Gogoro smart scooter in Berlin. Gogoro has announced a partnership with Bosh's subsidiary Coup to bring electric scooter-sharing to Europe. The company said it aimed to offer an initial fleet of 1,000 Gogoros in the scooter-share program.
