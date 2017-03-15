News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Wednesday

March 15, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Gogoro goes to Europe
CNA  March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
CNA -- In this undated photo, a man rides a Gogoro smart scooter in Berlin. Gogoro has announced a partnership with Bosh's subsidiary Coup to bring electric scooter-sharing to Europe. The company said it aimed to offer an initial fleet of 1,000 Gogoros in the scooter-share program.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search