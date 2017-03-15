TSMC says aiming to reuse 61% of in-factory waste by 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reiterated its commitment to the environment on Tuesday with a promise to increase the percentage of industrial waste it reuses in its factories.

TSMC's Senior Director Arthur Chuang (莊子壽) announced the company's goal to increase the percentage of in-factory waste it reuses from 15 percent in 2015 to 61 percent by 2020.

The company, which has a history of recycling, said every drop of water was reused 3.5 times in TSMC back in 2015.

For this new 2020 goal, waste to be reused at an increasing amount are sulfuric acid, ammonium sulfate, water and copper extractions.

According to Chuang, increasing the recycling of waste is better for the circular economy, promoting greater resource productivity with the target of reducing waste and avoiding pollution.

Chuang said that while TSMC had relied on outsourcing for its overall recycling in the past, the company was looking to reduce its reliance on outside companies for waste reuse all the way to 30 percent by 2020.

These processes would include the recycling of sulfuric acid, developer, sludge, and organic waste.

Chuang also stated a desire to provide the recycled developers for TSMC in-factory use in the future, a shift from the past when these recycled materials were used by photovoltaic power plants.

He also added that many of these recycled materials could be processed to create greater economic value. For instance, Chuang elaborated, ammonium sulfate can be refined into industrial grade ammonia and ultimately into electronic grade ammonia that can be sold at a higher price.

TSMC is not only focusing on its recycling and reusing capabilities but has started to integrate eco-friendly solutions in its manufacturing process.

Earlier last month, TSMC presented Versum Materials with the "Excellent Performance Award" for the eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions the company has provided TSMC with.

"By working closely together with TSMC, we helped to further reduce their products' environmental footprints," Senior Vice President Edward Shober of Versum Materials said in an interview with international press.

Chuang expressed a commitment to sharing its experiences and processing knowledge with other manufacturers in the country once TSMC reached its green targets.

Sharing its reusing and recycling experiences with peers in the future could improve the overall recycling and re-manufacturing capacity of Taiwan's manufacturing industry and strengthen the capacity of sustainable energy, Chuang said.