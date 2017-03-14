Ta Chong Securities shares rise on deal

TAIPEI -- Shares of Ta Chong Securities (大眾證券) soared Monday morning after Taishin Securities announced over the weekend that it planned to acquire the company at a premium of almost 9 percent, dealers said.

However, the upturn in Ta Chong shares seemed limited as the stock had already been gaining significantly in recent sessions on speculations over the acquisition deal, dealers said.

As of 10:30 a.m., shares of Ta Chong Securities were up 6.31 percent at NT$10.95 (US$0.35) on the local over-the-counter market, while the index had climbed 0.72 percent to 134.99 points.

Shares of Taishin Financial Holding Co. (台新金), which holds a 100 percent stake in Taishin Securities, had gained 0.83 percent, rising to NT$12.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, while the weighted index was up 0.45 percent at 9,671.65 points.

"The acquisition deal sparked buying in Ta Chong Securities soon after the local equity market opened as the acquisition speculations were confirmed," MasterLink Securities analyst Tom Tang said.

At a news conference Friday, Taishin Securities said it had agreed to acquire Ta Chong Securities for NT$4.23 billion in cash or NT$11.2 per share, which represented an 8.73 percent premium over Ta Chong Securities' closing price of NT$10.3 on Friday.

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of July, pending approval by the Financial

Supervisory Commission, according to Taishin Securities. Taishin Securities' market share in the local securities brokering business is forecast to grow from 0.57

percent to more than 1 percent

on the back of the deal, thus

making the company eligible to

manage investments of government-run funds.