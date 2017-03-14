News
Strike a pose
CNA  March 14, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
The picture shows an eye-catching smartphone model released by Sony in Taipei on Monday, March 13, featuring a slow-motion video recorder with a recording speed of 960fps and a pre-shot function. The brand released four new models, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra. All debuted at the 2017 World Mobile Congress held in Spain Feb. 27-March 2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

