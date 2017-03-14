Supermicro's new facilities go green

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Supermicro), a global company in compute, storage and networking technologies including green computing, has opened its new resource efficient LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certified distribution and final assembly center in Silicon Valley which includes clean fuel-cell electricity generation on-site.

The new 16, 900 square foot facility is the first of five new twenty-first century production hubs within Supermicro's Green Computing Park that supplement the existing 1.5 million square foot, worldwide headquarters, product-development and manufacturing space. The facility is used to build Supermicro's comprehensive portfolio of server and storage products, including the new SuperBlade, BigTwin and Simply Double Storage products delivering workload optimized systems to the leading cloud, big data, enterprise and IoT innovators in Silicon Valley and around the world. Supermicro has worldwide engineering, manufacturing and distribution facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia to meet the specific needs of our regional customers. All of these locations deliver the most efficient systems, servers and storage that drive the Internet as well as enterprise datacenter applications.

The new facility will generate its own clean fuel-cell based electricity on-site saving over US$30 million in energy costs over 10 years when fully deployed. A one megawatt-hour Bloom Energy Server will provide the majority of the facility's energy load and is configured to maintain critical operations during grid outages. Compared to traditional centralized power sources, the fuel cell delivers enhanced sustainability benefits in many ways: high efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, avoided air pollutants, and reduced water use. The Bloom Energy Server converts natural gas into clean electricity using a highly efficient electrochemical reaction without combustion. By not burning fuel the fuel-cells virtually eliminate smog forming particulates and harmful NOx and SOx emissions that are generated by conventional power plants. The fuel project will save an estimated 20% on energy expenses and avoid nearly 3 million pounds of CO2 each year, the equivalent carbon sequestered by over 1,000 acres of trees.

The LEED-certified buildings are resource efficient, using less water and energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. . The buildings utilize low VOC highly reflective roofing to eliminate the need for air conditioning and are heated by hot-water perimeter airflow heating. The buildings are lit with LED lighting systems. The first building went into service in late 2016 with the second to following August of this year.