Toshiba says it won't sell cash register shares

By Christine Chou -- Japanese consumer electronics giant Toshiba on Monday denied reports saying it had been considering selling shares in subsidiary Toshiba Tec, a cash register systems maker.

A Nikkei report previously claimed the near-bankrupt electronics firm was seeking to sell part of Toshiba Tec in order to plug an upcoming US$6.3 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear unit.

According to the report, Toshiba has selected an advisory firm to help find a buyer soon for the point-of-sale systems unit, offering a 50.02 percent stake for the sale price of around 100 billion yen.

Toshiba Tec holds a 50 percent share of the Japanese market for POS registers. Sales for the fiscal year ending March 31 are expected to reach 490 billion yen (US$4.27 billion), with net profit at 5 billion yen.

Shares in Toshiba Tec rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after the Nikkei report.

The report also said Toshiba Tec, though in good financial shape, has little connection with the rest of the Toshiba group, prompting the Japanese company to consider shedding the unit along with other operations deemed peripheral from its focuses in infrastructure, non-nuclear energy and communications technology.

Troubled Nuclear Business

Earlier this month, Toshiba sold nearly all its stake in affiliate Toshiba Machine Company for US$134 million to raise equity.

The troubled conglomerate is also pushing forward with the sale of most or possibly all of its prized flash memory chip business.

Toshiba, the world's No. 2 maker of NAND chips after South Korea's Samsung Electronics, is selling most of its memory chip unit to recover losses incurred from its U.S. nuclear division. Despite the firm's overall financial woes, its memory chip unit generated US$973.5 million in profits during the fiscal year ending last March.

The outcome of the sale will have a major effect on Apple, as Toshiba remains the largest supplier of memory chips for the iPhone, according to Nikkei.

Terry Gou (郭台銘), chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (better known overseas as Foxconn Technologies, 鴻海), said earlier this month they were "very confident" in buying Toshiba's memory chip assets.

However, reports citing sources familiar with the matter as saying the Japanese government does not favor the bidder due to Hon Hai's close ties with mainland China, in fears over transference of key technology.